Modder Creates a Quake / Doom Mashup Game

A Spanish modder by the name of Drugod along with Wrath: Aeon of Ruin developer Nahuel is working on a cross-over project which mashes up elements from Doom with Quake.

At a first glance at the stream, you will see Quake monsters in Doom environments and then later on Doom enemies in quake environments. Interestingly enough it’s difficult to note if the engine is Quake or Doom-based. Some Twitter users have already taken the opportunity to comically call the game Quoom or Drake (the latter is way better in my opinion.)

The proof of concept is based on a previous merged game called “Bloom” which mixed engine similar games Blood with Doom.

Judging by the stream, it looks the game still has got a while to go, so I doubt that we will get to see a release anytime soon – nevertheless it is still exciting to get insight into the boundless world of modders.

Doom is something of a cult game, originally based on the Godfather of FPS shooters Wolfenstein 3D, Doom has seen various mods and ports over the years, one of the most notable being a color-contrasting Megaman Doom mod.

Do you still play the original Doom or are you rather chewing your way through the modern makes of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

Source