Where Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Take Place?

With the anticipation of Grand Theft Auto 6 looming among fans, it’s hard not to imagine where it could possibly take place. The previous installment, released in 2013, let players explore Los Santos on a huge map with a variety of different weather types and a dynamic day and night cycle. Previous installments have taken place in many different areas including the Miami-themed Vice City and Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto III. Considering that, it’s hard to tell where the next game could possibly take place if they don’t decide to go with Los Santos.

With so much success resting on the shoulders of Grand Theft Auto V, wouldn’t it make sense for Rockstar Games to announce where the next installment takes place? Let’s find out where that is below!

Is Grand Theft Auto 6 Taking Place in Los Santos?

It could take place in so many different places but there’s no telling where for certain. Rockstar Games have yet to make any sort of announcement as to where the next installment will take place but it’s possible that Los Santos might be out of the picture. Yes, it’s widely popular and regarded as the best setting in all Grand Theft Auto games, but that might mean that it’s time for Rockstar to really test their limits.

In fact, there have been rumors about how it’s possible that there will be two large maps that players will be able to move between. These maps are speculated to each be the size of Los Santos which, if true, would make for some incredibly long and arduous traveling montages.

Hopefully, we will hear more about where the game will take place so we can stop the speculation!