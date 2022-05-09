Stardew Valley Passes The 20 Million Sales Mark

According to the figures from developer ConcernedApe, the top-down RPG Stardew Valley has passed the 20 million sales mark for all platforms, but PC alone has generated 13 million sales – now, that is some going for this little farming simulator.

These figures are a credit to the maker of Stardew Valley who has created a real fan-favorite game since releasing it back in 2016, and when we say this game has generated a cult following, we mean to say it’s like a way of life– that’s the magnitude of what we’re talking about here. Considering the size of this game, and the team behind it, it really is as impressive as it gets.

If you didn’t know, when we talk about the size of the team, we mean just one person by the way. Yes, that’s right, one man alone created this game. ConcernedApe is the alias of the game’s designer Eric Barone, and during the four years he spent solo-developing it, he taught himself the necessary skills to produce the game’s quaint music, the artwork, all the programming, and the design itself. Put that into perspective, 20 million sales for a game created by one man – if you have a hat on, tip it to him.

Stardew Valley is an open-ended game, allowing players to take on a whole host of activities such as general farm work like growing crops and raising livestock – you know, the usual farming stuff you’ve become used to by now. However, this game also allows players to socialize with the locals, and you can even marry the love of your life and have children if that’s what you want – there’s no pressure now. So, when looking at it like that, this is far from your average farming game, it is a proper life simulator and a really impressive one at that.

If you ever needed an excuse to try this game out then these figures should just sway your mind. So, get over to your digital storefront of choice and give Stardew Valley a try, you will be a part of that cult following before you know it.

