The Division 2 Season 9 Launches May 12

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is about to receive a plethora of new content that is sure to please dedicated players. Season 9: Hidden Alliance, will release on May 12th, and Ubisoft has also announced that The Division 2 will receive a Season 10 and Season 11 later this year. The news comes as a surprise considering that The Division 2 has not had any new content for a while.

The update will come with a new mode called Countdown. In this mode, eight players will have a total of 15 minutes to cooperatively stabilize a plant and prevent a lockdown. The eight players will be split into two teams of four and start off at different points on the map. The teams will need to work together to complete the same overall objective, and then call for extraction before the time limit expires.

Elsewhere in the update, a former Division commander turned traitor will act as a new enemy target for players. Captain Lewis and his group of True Son soldiers will provide a new challenge to take on in a new storyline that is continuing from past seasons. Another story detail that Ubisoft revealed is that the longstanding character Faye Lau is confirmed to be dead. It’s important to note that the True Sons must be defeated before players can challenge Captain Lewis.

The update will also include a new feature to improve quality-of-life in The Division 2. Expertise will allow players to upgrade equipment by improving the base value of each piece on stats like armor, and damage.

Finally, players can expect to find new gear and weapons to unlock when the new season arrives. New Exotic items and gear such as the Heartbreaker gear set are just a few of the things that players can look forward to getting their hands on.

It looks like Ubisoft is dedicated to supporting The Division 2 throughout 2022. Fans of the series can also look forward to the free-to-play game, The Division: Heartland, when we hear more about it in the future.

