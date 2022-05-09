Shadow Warrior 3 Gets A “Hero Mode” With Patch 1.04

Running and gunning demon-slaying Ninjas from Flying Wild Hog’s first-person shooter, Shadow Warrior 3 are getting geared up for a new challenge, and it’s called hero mode. It’s similar to how rouge-like games work. You’ll get lives by doing finishers but once you run out of em’ you’re out forever. There is, however, a golden carrot at the end of the stick and it’s a Outlaw Weapon skin called “Scorch” which you will earn once you complete the mode.

Additionally, you’ll get a free “Frostbite” Skin for the Basilisk weapon and a Chapter select screen so that you can pick and choose previously unlocked levels to replay.

Besides these three new additions, the patch has fixed various issues such as players being propelled into the air while wall running or enemies standing still after being frozen for a while.

Patch 1.04 is live right now and should download automatically. For more information refer to the patch notes down below.

Full Patch Notes:

New “Hero Mode” – game modifier for a greater challenge.

Added “Chapter Select” screen

Free “Frostbite” weapon skin for the Basilisk.

Added the option to change the size of the subtitles.

Fix for sounds becoming distorted when dying during the Grapple Hook tutorial.

Fix for a bug where inputs could become blocked when climbing a ledge while charging the Katana at the same time

Fix for a bug where inputs could become blocked when performing a Finisher while charging the Katana at the same time.

Fix for when the player would fall infinitely when shooting the bell while standing on the platform below it in the “Walking on Eggshells” mission.

Fix for a bug where additional ammo was not granted despite having the ammo upgrade unlocked.

Community Feedback: Improved magnetism for faster resource orb collection, preventing the player from outrunning it.

Fix for the Swarm Launcher projectiles still being present when a player dies and respawns.

Fix for a rare bug where the player could be propelled into the air while wall-running.

Fix for a bug where changing settings in the Audio menu becomes blocked after the “restore to default” option has been used.

Improved collision in various places.

Fix for a bug where it was possible to return to gameplay after the Reload, Restart or Exit

Level option had been selected.

Toned down the screen’s blood vignette.

Various art tweaks and fixes.

Fix for a bug where the first encounter on “That Damn Dam” would not start after the mission was reloaded.

Fix (from community feedback) for a situation where the Player could slide sideways.

Fix for a bug where enemies were standing still for some time after being unfrozen.

Fix for the “Last Stand” icon staying on screen for too long after activation.

Updated – “Last Stand” HUD icon now has graphics to properly show its state.

Fix for Finisher orbs respawning when they shouldn’t.

Fix (from community feedback) for a weapon mesh being not displayed properly on the ultra-wide monitors].

Fix for a bug where the Player could be launched into the air by the elevator in the “Doomsday Device” mission.

Fix for a misplaced kill trigger on the raft after the last “Egg Express” arena potentially killing the player.

Suicider Shogai no longer explode if they have been frozen.

Fix for a bug where too many Gassy Obariyons could appear in the first arena on “The Fast and the Furry” mission.

Various performance optimizations.

Shadow Warrior 3 is out now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

