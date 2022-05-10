Why Tony Stark Revealed His Identity as Iron Man

Tony Stark was the character that started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was also one of the leaders of the Infinity Saga. Tony didn’t possess powers like some of the Avengers did, instead he’s a billionaire genius who designed the Iron Man suit in a cave. Many might wonder, why did Tony Stark reveal his identity as Iron Man in his first movie? The MCU has many superheroes in its universe, and it all started in 2008 with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man.

The origin story of the hero, Iron man, began with the narcissistic, arrogant, playboy known as Tony Stark, who is the owner of Stark Industries, which is the main weapons supplier for the U.S. military in this universe. The billionaire’s life took a turn for the worst when he was severely injured after an explosion and kidnapped by the Ten Rings. Due to the injury, shrapnel shards were close to reaching his heart, so to save his life, his fellow prisoner Ho Yinsen, played by Shaun Toub implanted an electromagnet into Tony’s chest. Together they later build the first iron man suit which allowed Tony to escape. And that’s how Iron Man came to be.

It was after his second solo adventure, mission, that Iron Man joined the Avengers and was the team’s leader alongside Captain America. Deep down, Tony struggled throughout his whole journey with his inner demons, wanting to keep those he loves safe, but also fighting his ego. Sometimes this led him to make some not-so-good decisions during his time as an Avenger in the MCU. His ego made him reveal his identity during a press conference, even though everyone advised him against it. First Tony claimed he wasn’t a superhero, and it wasn’t his type, but he soon stopped in thought only to reveal that he was indeed Iron Man.

Iron Man revealing his identity brought forward both good and also bad things to his life, especially with it caught Nick Fury’s attention and he brought forth the idea of the Avengers to Tony and offered him a place. Tony rejected the role of being an Avenger at first, claiming he didn’t want to be a part of the “boy band” Nick had created. Tony’s ego once again got in the way. But, his ego also made way for some important scenes in the MCU and was a key part of a lot of Tony’s decisions, including him satisfying himself in Avengers: Endgame.

Nevertheless, Tony Stark was the character that set the tone for the MCU and made way for what was yet to come. I know many of us Iron Man fans just hope and pray for there to be some kind of way for Tony to return to the MCU, but a lot of us might just be dreaming.

