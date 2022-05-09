Dead Space developer live-stream announced for May 12

A new look at Dead Space is coming soon, and it might be scary.

The Dead Space remake is receiving a new developer live stream on May 12, 10 AM PT. The news comes from the official Dead Space Twitter account, where the developer mentions that the “live stream may contain content not suitable for all audiences.” Art Director Mike Yazijian and other members of the team will go over topics such as environments, lighting, characters, VFX, and potentially more.

Dead Space is a remake of the original and popular survival-horror game, and it is being developed by EA Motive using the Frostbite engine. The game was initially revealed during the EA Play Live event during E3 last year. Since then, EA Motive has released a few developer live streams to talk about the production going into the much-anticipated remake. The game is being directed by Ashraf Ismail, who has previously worked on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

EA Motive has been releasing behind-the-scenes videos for Dead Space on the official YouTube channel, and we’ve learned some interesting tidbits about the game. The remake will be a faithful recreation of the original game, but the developer is also looking to bring in features from across the series where it makes sense. The studio also says that it wants to create a seamless experience with no loading screens.

A more recent developer live stream happened in March, and it covered aspects of audio design for the game. The studio announced the “A.L.I.V.E” system, which stands for Adrenaline, Limbic System Response, Intelligent Dialog, Vitals, and Exertions. It sounds complicated, but what it means is that it will alter Isaac Clark’s dialogue to adapt to what is happening during gameplay. Isacc will have three different variations of every line which will change depending on how tired he is.

EA Motive is aiming for an early 2023 release date for Dead Space.

Source