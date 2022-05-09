Apex Legends Season 13 Battle Pass Unveils Medieval-Themed Skins

Apex Legends Season 13 is almost upon us and ahead of the new content dropping, Respawn Entertainment has just released the Battle Pass preview trailer. The latest clip reveals the theme for the new character skins, which have a distinctly medieval vibe about them. Well, as medieval as futuristic battle armour can get, anyway. Check out the trailer in full below for a first look at the stylish new unlockable armour and weapon styles.

Apex Legends Season 13 also introduces a number of new unique emotes that can be used whilst skydiving, reactive weapon skins and other rewards in the new 100-tier Battle Pass. These include premium rewards in the form of Legendary and Epic level skins that are stylised to represent a knight’s suit of armour or fiery dragon scales. These medieval/fantasy-like skins will be available for heroes Fuse, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Mad Maggie and the new hero of Season 13, Newcastle.

On top of the premium Battle Pass perks, all Apex Legends players will be eligible to earn the free rewards this season. These include an Epic character skin for hero Crypto, 7 Apex Packs, 12 Weapon Skins, 3 Load Screens, Trackers for all Legends, 2 Music Packs, 300 Apex Coins and a Season Badge.

Respawn has also just released the Patch Notes for the upcoming Saviors season, which details some of the updates players can expect to see made to the map. In addition, more information about new hero Newcastle’s abilities is also explained in the notes, which you can check out in full over on the Apex Legends website.

You can pick up the Season 13 Battle Pass in-game when it goes live tomorrow. It’ll set you back 950 Apex Coins or you can purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, which contains 4,700 Apex Coins’ worth of content.

Apex Legends is out now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source