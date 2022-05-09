Saints Row Reboot To Get Some New Features

The Saints Row reboot has received quite a bit of criticism since it was announced at Gamescom in August 2021. The negative feedback was aimed at the game’s art-style choices – moving away from that classic style associated with the previous games – and the game’s overall direction. But even with the fan uproar, the games developer, Volition, is adamant they won’t be changing their mind when it comes to the design because believe it not, a reboot means a reboot “like no one has ever done before.”

Since the Gamescom announcement, more and more details have been released since; the gameplay trailer was revealed at December’s edition of the Game Awards, and it shredded a little bit of light as to where the direction of the game was heading. Now, if you thought that Saints Row was already bonkers, then you’re going to be shocked by the ridiculousness that the latest installment will be exploring.

But obviously, you want to know about all these new features that the Saints Row reboot will be including, so we’ll list them below, and there are quite a few as well so pay attention.

Flow – This is a point-based feature that allows you to use your abilities in combat, and your Flow Points gradually increase the longer you are engaged in combat or just generally causing mayhem.

New Abilities – All your abilities are linked to your Flow, if you want better abilities you will need to generate more Flow Points. The more you level up the better your abilities too. The abilities range from extremely practical to downright absurd, so choose one that’s best for you.

New Perks – There are up to five Perks to pick from, and they are broken up into Basic, Advanced, and Ultimate. The more challenges and missions you complete, the more Perks that come available for you to use.

Execution Mode – This is a health-based system where players can only gain more health by getting kills and dealing damage.

Customization – Features customization to vehicles and characters like no other game before it. Just watch the recently released trailer for more details.

Fast Travel – An all-new fast travel system so you can get around this huge map that much easier.

More collectibles, and you can dumpster dive until your heart desired.

Criminal Ventures – A whole host of ventures ranging from insurance fraud, working in chop shops, stealing food trucks, and dumping toxic waste. Watch the reveal trailer for it here.

Several accessibility features so that everyone can play this game, ranging from eye commands, button presses, and a variety of difficulty options.

The game is playable as a co-op, although Volition has yet to announce an actual multiplayer mode, it sounds as if that is only a matter of time though. But if all that sounds good, then you can get yourself a copy of the Saints Row reboot on August 23rd, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

