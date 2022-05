Ncuti Gatwa Announced As New Doctor Who

Doctor Who fans! Today is the day of regeneration! Kind of. Because with Jodie Whittaker’s run as Doctor Who about to end, the question on everyone’s mind was, “who will be the next Doctor Who?” The answer has come from the upcoming showrunner (and returning showrunner) Russell T. Davies and BBC. As they announced today that Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor Who.

Needless to say, Gatwa is excited about this:

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” Gatwa says in a press release. “A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Davies added, “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Still no wonder on the exact date of Jodie’s endgame and Gatwa’s first appearance, so stay tuned!

