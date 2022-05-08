Square Enix’s Game Babylon’s Fall Dropped To One Concurrent Player On PC

Babylon’s Fall’s release has been diabolic, at best, with an onslaught of bad reviews, and an even higher number of complaints from players who have played the game it’s fair to say that the Square Enix game is not going to be winning any awards any time soon.

We recently reported back in April that the game had fell under 10 concurrent viewers on Steam, thinking it couldn’t get any worse than that and sadly, it has. Now, just two months after its original release, Babylon’s Fall fell to just 1 concurrent viewer on Steam on Wednesday, May 4 at midnight BST.

This is all according to the Steam Charts data, which clearly details the player rate of the game. The online brawler didn’t have more than 77 concurrent players at any point during this week, and to say that is worrying for the game is an understatement.

PC appears to be the only platform in which we can get an accurate reading as there is no current way of tracking players on PlayStation, so we can’t know if the game is doing better or worse over there.

Over the course of 30 days, Babylon’s Fall has averaged 64 concurrent players. Marvel’s Avengers was branded a complete failure by Square Enix and that averaged around 276 players on Steam. Not a great feat, but a lot better numbers than that of Babylon’s Fall.

The game has been dubbed the worst reviewed game so far on PS5 as well as the worst game of the year (so far).

The game has 246 current reviews on Steam with a rating of ”Mixed”. A few reviews that can be seen state that the game isn’t worth its asking price right now.

”Levels are repetitive. Difficulty is a joke. Combat is somewhat serviceable once you hit end game but lacks any depth during the whole “Campaign”, Story wasn’t great but don’t really mind, Grind is boring, Not so great weapon balance, Lack of interesting enemies, and the monetisation is honesty disappointing for a PG game. At 79.99 CAD, there are just so many things which just doesn’t feel right. This game will not respect your time. Curiosity got the better of me.” reads the latest review on the Steam page.

Despite all this, Square Enix and PlatinumGames have insisted that Babylon’s Fall developer was not in danger and that work on Season 3 had already started.

