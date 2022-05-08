Titanfall 3 Possible Leak As Reportedly Spotted For Pre-Order In GameStop Germany

The Titanfall series has been a fan-favourite first-person shooter within the industry, with the game mixing heavy mechs with fast-paced first-person action.

The creators of the Titanfall series, Respawn Entertainment, have stated that they have no interest in making another instalment and with them currently making multiple Star Wars projects, it’s unlikely that Titanfall 3 will be announced. But, fans have some more hope that that isn’t the case as there have allegedly been multiple sightings of Titanfall 3 being available for pre-order across GameStop retail stores in Germany.

A recent post on r/titanfall over on Reddit from the user Va0Ce appeared to show a pre-order placeholder box of Titanfall 3 in the GameStop store in Germany, commenting “The employee told me it would probably release around fall, but on the box, it said “no release date announced,” so IDK. I’m still not 100% sure if I just wasn’t scammed out of a 10€ down payment, but if others saw it too, there must be something??”

Many fans are split as to whether the image is legit or not, which you can see below:

“Jetzt vorbestellen” translates to ”Pre-order now” and we can also see various other games that have all been confirmed for a release in the future. This could simply be a mistake from the retailer, but could this be the start of a long-awaited announcement from Respawn?

This would not be the first example of GameStop leaking a game before is has been announced, though. Recently in June 2020, GameStop Germany showed pre-orders on its for the upcoming Overwatch 2, way before its official announcement from Blizzard Entertainment.

Although multiple people have shared their views around whether this could be true or not, along with many people having seen the title available for pre-order, only time will tell if the company has this is the works.

