Jurassic World Dominion Could Be The End Of The Franchise According To Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has stated that Jurassic World Dominion will be the final of the Jurassic franchise stating it has been ”30 years in the making.”

The latest in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Dominion now explores the idea of dinosaurs and humans living together. The previous title, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, end teased this. But, it will very soon be a reality with the latest title set to release this June.

The sixth Jurassic film overall, and the third in the Jurassic World series will see the return of Spielberg’s origin characters; Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Much of the story has been left uncovered, as of yet, with fans anticipating how the original trio will work with the new cast. We did recently get the news of a brand new dinosaur set to cause havoc, known as the Giganotosaurus. Many had already anticipated that this would be a goodbye, due to having the old characters return. Now, it looks as though Chris Pratt has confirmed what we all were thinking.

In a recent interview with The Today Show, Chris Pratt confirmed that Jurassic World Dominion was, in fact, the final in the series. Pratt stated that the third instalment was like the finale of a ”fireworks display,” and that he feels as though ”the whole movie is that.” The actor then stated that Dominion was the ”end of the franchise.” The full Chris Pratt quote is posted below:



“You know you go to like a fireworks display, like 4th of July or New Years and there’s always the finale, you’re like waiting for it and then BOOM you’re like oh, this is it! This is the finale! I feel like the whole movie is that, it’s like 30 years in the making, this is the sixth Jurassic film and it’s the end of this franchise.

I really do think it’s the end. You’ve got the legacy cast back, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, plus the cast of Jurassic World all converged, our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale.”

The confirmation of the end of the Jurassic series, though it comes as no surprise, is obviously disappointing to many fans, old and new. We can never know for sure whether this is the end of the series, there could always be a return in the future, but it looks to be the end for now.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store when Jurassic World Dominion comes to theatres on June 10.

