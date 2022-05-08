Latest Doctor Strange Movie Opening Night Box Office Is 8th Highest Of All Time

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now has the eighth highest-grossing opening night at the box office of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t new to breaking records at the box office though with Avengers: Endgame became the biggest movie ever for a short time in 2019, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeding expectations with its release.

We recently typed up an article on just how well the latest in the Doctor Strange series was doing overseas, it now appears that the MCU movie has become a box office hit since its release domestically on May 5, 2022. According to reports from THR, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned a huge $36 million in its opening night in the box office, making it the eighth-highest opening night of all time domestically, and the fourth-highest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

These opening night figures for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put the MCU film right behind Avengers: Infinity War which made $39 million on its opening night, which then made a record-breaking $257 million on its opening weekend.

The Doctor Strange sequel is also behind the likes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which made $40 million, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II making $43.5 million, Star Wars: The Last Jedi at $45 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at $50 million, Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $57 millions and finally, Avengers: Endgame taking the top spot with $60 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is predicted to have the second-biggest opening for a Phase 4 MCU movie, which will play a pivotal part of its sequel, if there is to be one in the future.

