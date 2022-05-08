Newly Released Thor: Love and Thunder Image Shows Thor & Jane Foster Ready To Battle Side By Side

A brand new image from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder appears to show Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) side by side in similar costumers, ready to battle.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next entry to release in the MCU, now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released. Releasing in theatres on July 8, 2022, this is the fourth solo movie starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor as well as having returning director Taika Waititi back in the chair. Waititi directed the 2017 release of Thor: Ragnarok which is, so far, the highest-grossing Thor movie, and the fourth highest-rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following on from the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder will feature Thor stepping down from being a Superhero and see him truing to figure out his true purpose in life. On top of that, an enemy known as Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), arrives to eliminate every God he can find, in Asgard and out of. Thor will have to team with Korg (Waititi) and Walkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as Jane Foster, now known as The Mighty Thor.

Empire Magazine has now shared a new exclusive photo from Thor: Love and Thunder showing Thor and The Mighty Thor both in their ceremonial Thor armour, with The Mighty Thor wielding the hammer Mjolnir, proving she is worthy, which you can see below:

This is the first time in eight years that we will see the character of Jane Foster returning to the series, so it will be interesting to see how Thor reacts to this, having been a love interest for so long.

It will also be interesting to see how Thor deals in battle without his mighty Mjolnir as well as fighting alongside someone not only with his skillset, but fighting alongside someone that he loves and cares for.

Source