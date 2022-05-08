MCU’s Benedict Wong Says He ”Would Love” A Wong Disney+ Show

Benedict Wong, star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has reacted to fans calling for a Wong Disney+ show. The latest Doctor Strange film will mark Wong’s sixth appearance in the MCU franchise, originally being introduced in the first Doctor Strange film as the Kamar Taj librarian, eventually becoming a friend and an ally to Stephen Strange.

Marvel has often hinted at Wong having an interesting and rich life of his own, with many small cameos within the MCU. In Shang-Chi, we see him participating in cage matches at the Golden Daggers Club, having a friendship with his sparring partner, Abomination. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, we learnt that Wong stepped into Doctor Strange’s role as Sorcerer Supreme when the Blip happened, a role that he still remains in.

Wong has now shared his thoughts on the premise of a Wong-dedicated Disney+ series whilst on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The MCU actor states that there would be plenty of good material for a good series, saying that Wong spent five years running the mystical world alone, and a show set within the Kamar Taj could be interesting for viewers. Here’s the full quote below:

I’d love it, I’d love it… You know, what happened to Wong during the Infinity War, you know there’s a five year period we could start with… Well, he took a deep breath, because it was pretty full-on out there, wasn’t it? […] Training his students at Kamar Taj…

It does seem like there are some plans for Wong in the MCU based on his appearances and just how well he has connected with viewers based on his wisdom and comedic one-liners. But, on top of that, he can hold his own in battle. A Disney+ show on the character could provide a much deeper backstory as well as a better look at the mystic arts, which at the this moment in time, we don’t know much about.

Source