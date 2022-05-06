Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Clip Shows The Saiyans Together

DBS: SUPER HERO WSJ Page, featuring Goku, Vegeta & Broly! pic.twitter.com/covcB4FOkY — Hype (@DbsHype) May 6, 2022

While it’s taken its sweet time to get here, especially thanks to a hack, Dragon Ball Super is set to continue at last thanks to the upcoming movie Super Hero. One that might just change things as a whole for Dragon Ball as an anime. Not the least of which is because of the 3D aesthetic that they’re using in this film compared to the 2D style of the previous ones. But we digress. The reason we mention the “change” is that certain characters are going to have bigger roles this go around.

This includes both Gohan and Piccolo, who have been featured more heavily than anyone in the trailers and teasers for the movie so far. And that’s fine! As fans are very eager to see what these two go and do in the movie against the Red Ribbon Army. But wait, that’s not all. In a new scanned image, we see a shot of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly teaming up.

Why is this important? Well, Broly was (in-canon this time around) brought into Dragon Ball Super via the Broly movie (poetic, we know). And as such, we got to see him in a new form and at a new power level (yes, it was well over 9000).

But the key thing here is that most of the movie, he was the antagonist, it was only at the end that Goku reached out to offer to train him and have a new sparring partner. Well, apparently, things are going to get pretty wild with the Red Ribbon Army if they’re calling in Broly in his potential “unstable” state in order to save the day.

This would also be the first time that Vegeta is really included in Dragon Ball Super Super Hero so far. So we’ll have to see what the Saiyans do when the movie launches later this year.

