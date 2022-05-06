Outward: Definitive Edition Gets May 17th Release Date

Open-world RPG Outward: Definitive Edition, from Nine Dots Studio and Prime Matter, will be released on May 17th, it has been announced. The game will be launched for Xbox Series S and Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

The definitive edition of Outward brings a variety of new and updated content to the base game. It also includes both the ‘Three Brothers’ and ‘The Soroboreans’ DLCs, expanding the adventure for both newcomers to the Outward world and for returning players too. Speaking of returning players, those who already own the base game and the Three Brothers DLC can redeem a free copy of the Definitive Edition.

Alongside the announcement of the May 17th release date comes a new trailer showcasing some of the high fantasy gameplay players can expect if they venture into the world of Aurai. You can check out the trailer in full right here to see for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lijzlw5TG74

Outward: Definitive Edition promises a rich world filled with challenging encounters and dangerous enemies. It also adds an element of survival gameplay into the roleplaying mix, as players will need to brave the game world’s hazardous environmental conditions, protect themselves against infectious diseases, make sure they get enough sleep and stay hydrated.

The trailer shows off the action from the perspective of an experienced Outward player, meaning that newcomers to the title can get a feel for what’s to come further into their journey in this engaging-looking RPG. The game can also be played in both single-player and local and online co-op modes, meaning players can team up with friends online or on the couch to explore all of the wilderness and excitement the challenging landscape of Aurai has to offer.

Outward: Definitive Edition is due to release on May 17th. It will be available on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.

