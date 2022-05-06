Deliver Us Mars Gets First Developer Diary

Dutch studio Keoken Interactive’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Deliver Us the Moon invited players to become the astronaut they always dreamed of becoming. A puzzle adventure game, the title followed a lone astronaut sent to the moon on a mission to save humanity from extinction. Today, the first developer diary for the title’s sequel, Deliver Us Mars, has been posted to YouTube.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below and learn more about the game’s narrative design, environmental themes, and all-new traversal system and puzzle mechanics.

In a post made to the official PlayStation Blog, Game Director and CEO of Keoken Interactive Koen Deetman gave more details about the upcoming indie title.

“In Deliver Us Mars, which is set ten years after the Fortuna mission in Deliver Us The Moon, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. As part of the crew of the Zephyr, your protagonist’s goal is to retrieve three stolen colony ships from the Red Planet, in order to ensure the continued survival of the human race on Earth. Players will explore Mars as they uncover the origins of a mysterious distress signal that led the crew there,” Deetman writes.

The director also gave a shoutout to one of the team’s biggest inspirations.

“As a studio we’ve truly been on an incredible journey these past few years and we’re pleased that so many of you took our debut game, 2019’s Deliver Us The Moon, into your hearts. We always knew that our next game had to be bigger and bolder than what had come before. The scale of our ambition as a team is constantly growing, spurred on and inspired by some of the most memorable games to come to PlayStation over the last decade – not least Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, The Last of Us Part II.”

Deliver Us Mars does not yet have a release date. The title is listed as “coming soon” to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store and can be wishlisted now.

