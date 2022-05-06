Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch Skin To Mark Release Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Fortnite has added the Scarlet Witch skin to the item shop today, after weeks of speculation that she’d arrive to join Doctor Strange on the famous Battle Royale island. With Doctor Strange being added as an unlockable skin as part of the game’s Chapter 3: Season 2 Battle Pass, fans had been patiently (or not so much) awaiting the arrival of Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in-game.

It seems Fortnite has been keeping this one up its sleeve for a reason though. To mark the release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness today, the Fortnite team have celebrated the occasion by bringing the beloved character to the in-game item shop.

Alongside the Scarlet Witch skin, players can also grab themselves a matching new Back Bling, Pickaxe and Loading Screen. Scarlet Witch’s Back Bling comes as a package deal with the main outfit skin in the form of Wanda’s Cloak, which both light up with Chaos Magic when dealing damage to opponents. This can be turned off if you don’t enjoy the effect, by selecting the alt style for the outfit.

In addition, the Chaos Hand Pickaxe, which is described as “a tangible construct of magic energy”, can be purchased in the shop, alongside the Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote, which lets you show off your psionic power as Wanda.

These items can be purchased separately but you can also pick them up as part of the Scarlet Witch bundle which will include the Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.

In terms of costs, the Scarlet Witch skin will set you back 1,500 V-Bucks, the Chaos Hand Pickaxe is listed at 800 V-Bucks and the Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote costs 300 V-Bucks. To purchase the whole Scarlet Witch bundle, you’ll need to spend 1,800 V-Bucks, which is probably a better deal than buying them all separately.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arrives in cinemas today, May 6th.

