Obi-Wan Series Could Be In Tune With Fallen Order 2

The new Obi-Wan series is set to arrive on your screens at the end of the month, and in the build-up to the Disney+ show, actor Ewen McGregor has been revealing his thoughts on the series. Whilst appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, McGregor spoke about how this series has the potential to tie in with the Jedi Fallen Order sequel.

McGregor appeared on the chat show so he could promote the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and throughout the interview, the actor was quizzed about secrets, and his opinions on certain things, whilst also offering a bit of the usual Ewen charm as well. The actor praised director Deborah Chow for her extensive Star Wars knowledge, which he said was extremely important as “all the stories must… match up” and you “can’t have some fact in a video game that doesn’t match up to the movie”, explained McGregor.

EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a great chapter in the gargantuan saga, and the success of the game has already led to a sequel being on the cards. Fallen Order supposedly takes place roughly during the same time timeline as the Obi-Wan series, so it would be a shock if the two titles didn’t cross paths at some point.

If you have watched any of the Obi-Wan trailers, or even read up on the story, you will know that the series shares villains with Fallen Order. The Inquisitors are high-ranking members of the Empire, and they are trusting soldiers that Darth Vader sends to find, and kill both Obi-Wan and Cal Kestis. A crossover would be sublime, it really would, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves as this is simply wishful thinking.

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is set to be released in 2023 for next-gen platforms, whilst you can watch the Obi-Wan series on the 27th of May.

