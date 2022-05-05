Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Starts Off Big Overseas

When it comes to the global box office, the international market is just as important as the domestic box office. Why? Because the international box office can easily make up most of the profits for the films that are out there, especially the big blockbusters that are out there. And if they are superhero movies? Yeah, that’s very important, which brings us to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Who had just opened up internationally and according to sources is already off to an incredible start.

According to reports, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has gotten over $27 million on just Wednesday of this week in international territories combined. To put that in context, Spider-Man No Way Home (which is far and away the biggest movie of the pandemic era) only had 4% more on its first day internationally. And technically, it’s more because certain territories actually didn’t contribute to the number.

Either way you look at it, this movie is doing great internationally and domestically is already shaping up to be a huge weekend of apparently almost $175 million just in the US!

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for various reasons. Not the least of which is that No Way Home leads into Multiverse of Madness in various ways (especially in how both have Doctor Strange), and it’s meant to be the start of a lot of things in the Phase 4 films.

And this is not even counting all the cameos and such that are set to be in this film., as well as the journey of the Scarlet Witch. So if this film didn’t do well…that’d be very surprising.

Now, based on the earlier projects, it’s very fair that the film is going to make $1 billion at least. Whether it keeps rocketing up like Spider-Man No Way Home did remains to be seen.

Source: Deadline