Epic Games Store Announces Next Free Games

The Epic Games Store has announced two new free titles coming to the digital shopfront from May 12 until May 19. Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition will be added next week, replacing Asmodee Digital’s Terraforming Mars.

Developed by Arkane Studios, the first-person shooter Prey was originally released in May 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game takes place in an alternate timeline in which humankind began living in orbital stations much earlier. Players step into the shoes of Morgan Yu while exploring the space station Talos I. While part of a scientific team conducting research, a hostile alien force takes over the ship, and players must find a way to escape. By the way, the aliens can shapeshift into a clone of any inanimate object, so prepare to be scared.

Named one of the best games of 2017 by a number of gaming magazines and publications, Prey recieved two expansions: Mooncrash, a mode inspired by the roguelike genre, and Typhon Hunt, a multiplayer mode incorporating the alien’s shapeshifting abilities in a hide-and-seek-like game.

Developed by Canadian studio Thunder Lotus Games, Jotun: Valhalla Edition was released for PC in September 15, and has since been ported to the Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game’s story follows Thora, a Viking woman who has recently passed away. As her death was far less epic than it should have been, she travels across the realms defeating Jotun–or giant elementals–along the way, hoping that doing so will impress the gods and allow her entrance into Valhalla. Created with an intricate hand-drawn art style, players won’t want to miss this incredible piece of work.

The Valhalla Edition of the game features Valhalla Mode, a higher difficulty mode.

Last year, the Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles worth over $2,000. In 2020, the company gave away 103 free titles. According to Epic, users claimed over 765 million free games in 2021.

Grabbing one of these free titles is easy. Every Thursday at 11AM EST, the new free games are made available on the Epic Games Store. Making an account doesn’t cost a penny, and to grab these freebies, users will just have to set up two-factor authentication.

