Mafia Prequel in Development at Hangar 13

Mafia: Definitive Edition impressed audiences in September 2020. Following the lackluster player response to Mafia 3, remaking the first game and remastering the second reminded fans what the series was capable of and why the future could mean bigger and better additions to the franchise. According to a new report from Kotaku, Hangar 13 is currently hard at work on a Mafia prequel. The game is being made in Unreal Engine 5 instead of the Illusion Engine that powered both Mafia 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Yesterday, 2K Games announced that Hangar 13 studio head Haden Blackman would be leaving the company after seven years. The statement reveals that Blackman is “leaving the company to pursue his passion at a new endeavor.”

The full email announcing Blackman’s departure also addresses Hangar 13’s new leadership.

“Nick Baynes, Studio Head of Hangar 13 Brighton will take over as Studio Head of Hangar 13. With 30 years of industry leadership experience, Nick joined Hangar 13 in 2018 to establish Hangar 13 Brighton, and has spent the last four years growing the team, building up the studio’s capabilities, and launching terrific projects like Mafia: Definitive Edition and the Mafia Trilogy.

We are grateful for Haden’s leadership in establishing Hangar 13, building and uniting teams in Novato, Brighton, and Czech, and releasing multiple studio-defining Mafia games and collections. What Haden helped build will continue to carry forward and grow for years to come.”

Hangar 13 chief operating officer Matthew Urban has also left the studio, though this was not addressed by 2K. Urban posted a comment on LinkedIn, mentioning that his time at the studio had been an “amazing ride.” A number of other long time Hangar 13 employees are also reportedly looking to leave the company following several game cancellations at the studio.

Mafia: Definitive Edition was released on September 25, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Mafia prequel does not yet have a title, and no release date or platform information has been revealed.

