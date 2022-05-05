How To Play Fortnite Free On Android, iOS And PC With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has just announced that it will be adding the popular battle royale game Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s the cloud-based gaming service’s first-ever free-to-play title and forms the first step in Xbox’s mission to expand its reach to as many people on as many devices as possible.

The move also means that gamers who aren’t currently part of the Xbox ecosystem can make use of Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite. They’ll be able to jump into the game on their mobile devices, tablets and computers, without needing to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. The service will be available on supported browser-enabled devices in the 26 countries listed on this page.

To get started with playing Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming, you’ll need a Microsoft account and a device running iOS, iPadOS, an Android phone or tablet or a Windows PC with internet access. Head to Xbox.com/play on your device’s browser and sign in with your Microsoft account. From there, you’ll be able to access Fortnite and jump straight into the action, without having to install anything. The game will be playable on your device through its built-in touch controls or with a supported controller if you prefer to use one.

Vice President and Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming Catherine Gluckstein shared in an update earlier today that the service is planning on adding more free-to-play titles to the Xbox Cloud Gaming library. She also detailed how through cloud gaming, more than 10 million people around the world have streamed games as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so far.

If you’re not yet a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber but want a way to enjoy free-to-play titles on your devices, then it’d be a good idea to keep an eye on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, as it starts to expand its roster further.

