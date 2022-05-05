Doctor Strange Film Will Leave Scarlet Witch Fans “Heartbroken”?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is about to debut all over the world, and fans are chomping at the bit to see what happens, what doesn’t happen, and everything in between. And yet, if you really think about it, we don’t know who the “true villain” of the piece is, and that leads may to wonder if it might be the Scarlet Witch herself.

While the team behind the scenes didn’t spill the beans on that particular fact, they did tease what is going to happen with Wanda in the movie in part:

“Wanda has always been a huge character, and people love Lizzie as Wanda, but WandaVision expanded her. It made her more of a real character,” Multiverse of Madness co-producer Mitch Bell said. “The fans were excited about seeing her and where she goes after that.”

“You want to make sure that people laugh, and you want to make sure that people have a really good time. Adding the grief aspect of it just [means] more emotions. … That [makes] fans more attached to the characters. … They’re going to be heartbroken by a few things in this movie.”

Composer Danny Elfman, reuniting with Spider-Man director Raimi, noted Wanda’s story “is heartbreaking all the time.”

“Without giving away too much, the heart of Wanda and Wanda’s theme is about loss. She was such a great character to score and to follow. … I never got tired of watching her.”

We’ve already seen teases of what Wanda is going to see in the film, including a “Variant” of her where she honestly got to keep her family. She’ll also be fighting with Variants of two other Marvel heroes.

But, will she live up to the legend of the Scarlet Witch that was teased in WandaVision? We’ll have to wait and see…

Source: LA Times