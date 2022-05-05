Zombie Army 4: Dead War Gets New Ragnarök Campaign

Rebellion Developments has today announced a new adventure for players of Zombie Army 4: Dead War. A new two-part campaign mission and character outfits are now available for players to purchase as part of the Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack.

The new content will feature a chilling new mission in which the members of Alpha Squad must head into hell in order to put a stop to the pretty terrifying-sounding Project Ragnarök. The mission is a two-part experience for players to explore as they take on the responsibility of stopping the crazed cult who’ve put Project Ragnarök (which is as world-ending as you’d imagine) into effect deep in the bowels of hell.

Of course, this being a Zombie Army game, fans can expect to see plenty of zombie shooter action, as is showcased in the new Ragnarök trailer that’s also been released by Rebellion today. It’s pretty brutal-looking in terms of combat! The trailer also shows off the new character skins that players can equip on Karl, Marie and Josiah. You can check it out in full right here.

Alongside the new Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack, Rebellion are also releasing a new Horde Map called “Death Collector” for Zombie Army 4: Dead War today. This map will be free for all players as part of a title update and will be available on all platforms, including the newly added Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Elsewhere Rebellion Developments are gearing up for the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Sniper Elite 5, which launches in a few weeks’ time. Catch up on some of the footage and other teasers that the team have been sharing ahead of the game’s release on May 26th.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out now and is available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

Source – Press Release