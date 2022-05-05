Genshin Impact: Ayaka Banner Extended Indefinitely

Last month, the Genshin Impact community was hit with some bad news. Update 2.7 has been delayed until further notice, likely due to strict lockdowns hitting Shanghai, where the game’s developer is based.

While the current 2.6 patch still promises plenty of new content over the next few weeks, players are anxious to meet two new characters coming in 2.7–Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

The delay is a boon to those still trying to add Ayaka to their team. The five-star Cryo character will see her rerun banner extended, with no current end date in sight. Along with Ayaka, players can also roll for three four-star characters: the Anemo claymore-user Saya, Electro claymore-bearer Razor, and Cryo polearm-wielder Rosaria. The best possible weapon for Ayaka, the Mistsplitter Reforged, is also available to roll on until Update 2.7 arrives.

To grab some easy rewards, players will want to take part in each character’s Trial Event. This will net you some more Primogems to use for Wishes, along with some Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enchantment Ore, Mora, and some useful ascension materials.

The next phase of Genshin Impact‘s 2.6 update will come with a new event called ‘Spices of the West.’ Running from May 14 until June 4, the limited-time quest will have players helping Nazafirin conduct her research by using recipes to make seasonings. Again, doing so will net you some more goodies including Primogems and Mora. To participate, players must be Adventure Rank 20. This will allow you to create seasonings–however, to cook dishes, you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and have completed the “Idle Teapot Talk” quest.

Following this, the ‘Overflowing Mastery’ event will take place in-game from May 22 until May 29.

This week, it was announced that Genshin Impact has surpassed $3 billion in global lifetime player spending across Google Play and the App Store since its launch on September 28, 2020. The game has averaged revenue of $1 billion every six months.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development.

Source