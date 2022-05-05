The Day Before Delayed to 2023 After Unreal Engine 5 Switch

Delays are painful, but delays that happen mere weeks before a game is due to release? Those hit different. The Day Before has been stirring up conversation since it was revealed as an open-world survival MMO with an atmosphere reminiscent of The Last of Us 2. The game–currently the most wishlisted game on Steam–was scheduled to release next month. According to a new statement from the dev team at Fntastic, the game is now being delayed by eight months. Players can now expect the game to arrive on March 1, 2023.

As revealed by IGN, the title is being shifted to Unreal Engine 5.

“Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making [the title] one of the most anticipated games in the world,” the statement reads. “Feeling and understanding the great responsibility that we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, we’re pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic.

In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1st, 2023.”

The upcoming MMO will blend classic post-apocalyptic survival and scavenging mechanics with complex combat, social elements, and vehicular gameplay.

Some new gameplay was teased in a brief trailer back in January.

The Day Before is now scheduled to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X on March 1, 2023. It was initially set to release in just a few weeks on June 21, 2022. Although it’s painful to have to wait nearly a year to give the Fntastic MMO a try, we can at least be sure that the graphics will be up to par. Creating an MMO is one of the most difficult and risky things a developer can do, but this one might be able to stay in the game longer than most–once it releases.

