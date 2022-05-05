Nacon Opens New Studio In Milan

French video game company Nacon is opening a new studio in Milan. Nacon Studio Milan will focus on developing racing games as well as an unannounced action-adventure project.

This new studio opens in Milan a year and a half after Nacon bought the majority of Raceward Studio. This Italian game developer creates racing games such as Rims Racing, a motorbike simulation. Nacon Studio Milan will be the new home of this studio, as well as other teams yet to be announced.

Originally, Nacon was a video game accessory company. Through various studio purchases, Nacon is now a major AA game developer. If these games do not sell as much as AAA games, usually between 200,000 and 3 million copies, they are still highly popular among gamers.

Nacon focuses on several game types, mainly action-adventure, racing, sports, and simulation. Nacon develops games in the Warhammer universe and is behind the WRC games as well as Pro Cycling Manager.

“We are proud of the direction we are heading in,” said Nacon Studio Milan CEO Marco Ponte. “Originally a team of racing experts, the studio has grown quickly, and our new talent has given us the desire to explore new territory. That’s why we decided to broaden our horizons and try another type of game. We are looking forward to presenting this new project to the world. Our family is growing and we are hoping to welcome new members soon as we build our team.”

Nacon Studio Milan will mainly develop racing games but will also branch to other genres. If the studio is mainly comprised of veterans from Raceward Studio so far, the company should keep on hiring new staff to develop their future projects.

