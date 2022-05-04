AEW Fight Forever Livestream Reveals New Details

AEW Fight Forever has been technically known about for some time. All Elite Wrestling as it’s officially known made a large announcement last year about their gaming presence and how they wanted to recreate some of the fun of wrestling games with their own title. And today, during a livestream for AEW Games, they unveiled a slew of new details for the title.

For example, while previously touted as just a console title, AEW Fight Forever will officially be coming to PC! So that should open up the avenue for some of you to go and get it. Another key announcement was the reveal of two more playable characters. Specifically, two more members of the AEW women’s division. Former women’s champ Hikaru Shida was already revealed to be in the game, and a new trailer showcases Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose duking it out, and the incredible detail that is put into their models.

One of the heads of the project, Kenny Omega, has noted that they’re focusing more on gameplay than the overall “aesthetics”, but one has to admit that the models look details and very smooth in their animations.

There’s still a lot of “questions” about the game, including the various gameplay modes, how many characters are going to be in the game, and more. But it’s clear they’re getting closer to bigger reveals and more complete details, so it’s only a matter of time.

AEW as a whole continues to grow as a company. They burst onto the scene in 2019 and have changed the landscape of things for the better. Including doing an upcoming crossover show with New Japan Pro Wrestling called “Forbidden Door”, and with more signings no doubt coming to AEW, people are going to be even more excited to play Fight Forever.

The game is coming sometime in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source: YouTube