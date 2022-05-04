Sons Of The Forest Steam Page Goes Live

Sons Of The Forest developers Endnight Games have shared an update on their highly-anticipated survival horror game. In a tweet shared earlier this evening, Endnight has confirmed that the Sons Of The Forest page on Steam is now live, ahead of the game’s planned release window of October 2022.

Hey Everyone,



Our Sons Of The Forest Steam store page is now live for our October release.



The team at endnighthttps://t.co/2BjsLQA48T — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) May 4, 2022

The team at Endnight aren’t especially active on social media, so this evening’s tweet has come as a pleasant surprise to much of the game’s already dedicated fan base. It’s fair to say that the community is excited though, given the number of positive responses to the announcement.

It’s been a little while since we’ve had an update from Endnight Games on the state of development of Sons Of The Forest, so this news is bound to have eager fans very excited indeed. The survival horror game, which is a sequel to the 2014 sleeper hit The Forest, had been originally planned to release this month. However, the team at Endnight gave us an update back in March that the game wouldn’t be ready until October. This had left some fans obviously disappointed at having to wait a bit longer, although it seems as though things are now moving in the right direction and the team are getting ready to go live with Sons Of The Forest as planned in the later part of the year.

Eagle-eyed fans may also notice that the game’s Steam page also notes that the game will have full controller support. This adds further weight to the theory that Sons Of The Forest will be getting a console port at some point after the game is fully launched for PC. We’ll have to watch this space as far as that’s concerned.

Sons Of The Forest is due to be released for PC in October. You can wishlist it now over on the game’s Steam page.

