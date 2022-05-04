Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale Releasing On Switch Soon

Developer PEW Games and publisher Sometimes You have announced that their upcoming game Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch very soon — May 18 to be exact.

After originally releasing on Steam back in 2021, the team took the decision to bring it to Nintendo’s now best-selling console. Here’s the latest trailer for you to take a look at, which details some gameplay and what you can expect from the game.

The story of a developer trapped inside a video game?



You play as Ethan, who works in the office for a small video game development company and trying to support his pregnant wife. It is just a normal week for Ethan: waking up, going to work, coming home, go to bed and repeat day after day. But then, something strange happens. Ethan gets an unusual phone call in the middle of the night, and is somehow teleported to another dimension. Ethan must complete a few unusual trials and try to get back to the real world.

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale certainly looks to be an interesting one and it has a very reasonable price offering of $4.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. However, if you pre-order the game, the price will drop down to an even better $3.99.

