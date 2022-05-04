Rumor: Zelda Twilight Princess & Wind Waker Coming to Switch

Following the recent delay of Breath of the Wild 2, Zelda fans are eager to cling to any good news they can find. In a recent episode of his podcast, industry insider Jeff Grubb made some interesting comments about two popular Zelda titles that may be popping up on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

During the podcast, Grubb expressed his confidence that Nintendo would be releasing both The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on the Nintendo Switch during 2022.

“They want to have a Zelda thing every year, they’ve been holding onto this, why wouldn’t they just put it out this year, and if they don’t put this out or some other Zelda thing this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I just will not understand,” Grubb said.

As referenced by Grubb, Nintendo previously stated that they would like to release a Legend of Zelda game every year, regardless of whether that game is a new title or a remaster.

Check out the full podcast episode below:

Nintendo fans are gearing up for the next Nintendo Direct event, which is expected to happen this summer.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was originally released in Japan in 2002 and in North America in 2003 for the GameCube. A high-definition remaster was released for the Wii U in September 2013. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess came in 2006 for the GameCube and Wii consoles. The latter sold 8.85 million copies by 2015, making it the best-selling Zelda game until it was overtaken by Breath of the Wild in April 2018.

In late March, Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the Legend of Zelda series, announced that Breath of the Wild 2 would be delayed until Spring 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Switch in March 2017. Development of the game took over five years, and critics immediately noted it as being a landmark in open-world game design upon release. It has become one of the best-selling video games of all time, selling over 27 million copies by 2021.

Source