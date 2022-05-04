Warped Kart Racers To Decide Who’s The Best Cartoon Dad

There is a Mario Kart-style game coming to Apple Arcade very soon called Warped Kart Racers, and it will feature Hank Hill and Peter Griffin, among others. Mario Kart is as well-known as any other game out there; the number of adaptations throughout the years means the series has stood the test of time pretty successfully – you love it, your friends love it, your Nan probably loves it… although the latter might be a bit of a stretch, but you get our point.

Well, now, you have the chance to use that Mario Kart blueprint whilst using some of your favorite cartoon characters like Hank Hill and Peter Griffin (who aren’t a stranger to a crossover or two), with this new Warped Kart Racers game. Players will be able to control one of 20 characters different characters from Family Guy, King of the Hill, and American Dad as well. But it’s not just the characters that you will recognize because the maps will take you on a road trip through Quahog, Arlen, and Langley Falls.

Players will be able to enjoy a couple of different modes in Warped Kart Racers, from a single-player campaign to a chaotic 8-player multiplayer mode, and with those, you will be able to take on daily challenges that will allow players to unlock new additional characters, skins, a variety of karts, and several other customization extras. Check out the trailer below for more details about this game.

Just imagine all the fun you can have with this group of characters; using Stewie Griffin to throw projectiles at Stan Smith whilst Peter takes his frustrations out on Roger – it’s sounding like a fun gimmick game already. Warped Kart Racers is expected to arrive on Apple Arcade on the 20th of May, so make sure all you karting fans are ready for that when it comes out.

