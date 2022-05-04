Pokemon Go Electrify the Sky Event Timed Tasks Revealed

Fans of the Latios and Latias, a pair of legendary psychic dragon Pokemon introduced in Generation III, won’t want to miss the current Pokemon Go event. Electrify the Sky invites players to snag the Mega Evolution forms of both Pokemon with an opportunity to earn Mega Energy through May 8. Additional rewards are also up for grabs by finishing a simple in-game quest!

Players will need to complete the following to complete the Timed Research task during the event period:

Catch 10 Pikachu: 50 Mega Latias Energy

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon: 50 Mega Latios Energy

Rewards: 3000 XP, and a Flying Pikachu encounter (can be shiny)

Everyone’s favorite electric mouse Pikachu will be floating around during the event, held up by colorful balloons. It won’t be too hard to find ten to catch!

The following Pokemon will also be spawning more during the event, and all have the chance to appear in their shiny form:

Jigglypuff

Meowth

Psyduck

Doduo

Magikarp

Wingull

Swablu

Drifloon

Charizard (if you’re lucky)

Mantine (if you’re lucky)

New event-themed stickers will also be available from the in-game shop. Those holding tickets for the Pokemon Air Adventures live event from May 7-8 will be able to get event-themed stickers simply by spinning PokeStops and opening gifts from friends.

The event will end on May 8, 2022 at 8 PM local time.

Last week, Niantic announced more details about Pokemon Go Fest 2022. The event will run from June 4 to June 5, with tickets costing $14.99. Players will have the incredible chance to catch the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin during the event. Niantic has also announced that, for the first time in Pokemon Go Fest history, a special finale event will take place on August 27, 2022. Those buying tickets for the June event will be given a ticket for this unique event free of charge.

Pokemon Go was initially launched for mobile devices in 2016. The game surpassed a billion global downloads by early 2019 and grossed more than $6 billion in revenue by 2020. The company behind the game, Niantic, recently announced their next game Peridot, an AR virtual pet title.

