Miles Teller Up For Doing Superhero Films After Fantastic Four Bomb?

When you think about modern day superhero movies, you often thing about the MCU and DCEU. And despite differences of opinion on which is better, most of the movies in those universes have been incredibly successful in various ways. But, before Marvel Studios got all of its properties back (and technically they don’t have Spider-Man still), other companies were making movies with Marvel characters, and that included with the Fantastic Four.

As a result of that came one Fantastic Four telling starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan amongst others. It was a MASSIVE bomb, and people hated just about everything about it. But despite all that, Teller said he would come back to do superhero movies if asked:

“I think those characters in the movie adaptations, in the shows have really come a long way,” Teller said. “And I think they’ve really, you know, started diving into the complexity of these characters. And these characters have been written for so long and they evolved so much so I think at the end of the day, you’re just looking for a well written character that hopefully you think touches on some things that you could do, and you could bring it to life.”

He continued, “They’re some of the best fans in the world. Some of the most particular fans in the world, but if you can satisfy that crowd and you can have fun doing it then I mean, that’s great.”

It should be noted that Michael B. Jordan got his shot of redemption via the MCU character Kilmonger and absolutely crushed it. And another Fantastic Four Human Torch, Chris Evans got a second shot and became Captain America in the MCU.

So…maybe Teller coming into the MCU and redeeming himself isn’t so far out of the question.

Source: ComicBook.com