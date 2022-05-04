Elizabeth Olsen Praise Scarlett Johansson For Past Movie Kindness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just days away from release, and its starts like Elizabeth Olsen are getting interviewed more and more leading up to its premiere. Olsen though wanted to make sure in one interview that she paid respect to a former co-star who really helped her find her groove in the MCU. The Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson:

“She makes everyone part of the team and excited to go to work.” Olsen said. “She has just such a vitality to her. She has so much like confidence being so young, and I mean, I was 25 when I started and I… she was like way better off than I was when I started. Shocking. I’m still like looking up to Scarlett from down here [laughs]. So it’s amazing that we’ve gone through… not generations. Yeah, and it’s been this long that now we have these different ages of women that we have. I mean that Scarlett is still so close to me in age, but I still look up to her and I really look up to her and her opinions and her advice. I’m really too shy to ask anyone for advice. It’s really watching her. I remember being on Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I’ve really taken that into my life since then.”

The two did four movies together. Age of Ultron, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. And while Scarlett Johansson is gone from the MCU now, Olsen is set to be around for a while depending on how things go in the upcoming movie. And we’re sure Scarlet is happy about that.

Source: Variety