Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Two New DLC Packs

Warner Bros. Games has marked Star Wars Day (May 4th) today by releasing two new DLC packs for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The two DLC packs have been announced alongside a new trailer which showcases some of the well-known faces players can add to their collections with the new character packs.

The DLC packs are “The Mandalorian Season 2” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and will include a number of famous characters from the franchise. The Mandalorian Season 2 character pack will contain Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Additionally, the ‘Bad Batch’ character pack will feature Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

As if the new collectable characters weren’t enough, the new DLC packs also include previously released character packs “The Mandalorian” Season 1, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. All seven packs are included in the Character Collection Pack or via standalone purchases.

These DLC packs come as a celebration of Star Wars Day, during which time gamers can access many discounts and special offers on Star Wars content across gaming, film and television.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has already proved to be a smash-hit in terms of sales. This is despite the game only being released one month ago. As reported last month, the game has set the bar as being the biggest ever game launch for a Lego title and is being hailed as a critical and commercial success. With the base game containing over 300 unlockable characters from across the Star Wars universe, today’s DLC packs will massively expand that roster and are sure to be another success for the hit game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source