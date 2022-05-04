Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Arrives on “Star Wars Day”

Today is the day that all Star Wars fans like to refer to as their special little day – let the fourth of May be with you… no wait, May the fourth be with you, we got there in the end. Over the years there have been several releases on this date to coincide with the informal commemorative day; the finale of The Clone Wars was made available on Disney+ on this date back in 2020, as was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Well now, on this most famous of days, another little treat has just dropped; a new trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has arrived, and it reveals a few more details about the upcoming show that fans around the world will want to know.

As you can see from the trailer above, there are a few more interactions between different characters, like Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), as well as Kenobi trying to avoid a group of bounty hunters on the rooftops of an unknown city. The trailer also gives fans the chance to take a look at the antagonists in a little more detail, with the two of them being a lot more involved in the action scenes too.

The antagonist with the red lightsabre and the anger issues is Reva/the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), and as you can see, she is very hands-on and skilled with that weapon of the Jedi. We also get a more detailed look at the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) who is the highest-ranking Inquisitor of the Galactic Empire, and who leads the hunt for Obi-Wan with his highly skilled team of cronies.

And we can’t avoid the fact that Darth Vader himself makes an appearance (albeit a very brief one) in this trailer, along with his customary heavy breathing. It was recently confirmed that Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for this series, as well as in Ahsoka which is still yet to get a release date.

There isn’t long to go now for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as it is set to be released on May 27th and will run for six episodes until late June.

Source