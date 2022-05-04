Zynga President Bernard Kim Leaves The Company

After six years as the head of publishing at Zynga, Bernard Kim has announced his resignation from the company. He is leaving the gaming industry to become the new CEO of Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, Meetic, and other major dating services.

Bernard Kim spent most of his career in the gaming industry. He worked at Electronic Arts for over 9 years, serving as Senior Vice President of Mobile Publishing. He then moved to Zynga in 2016, taking the role of President of Publishing.

At Zynga, Kim was responsible for the marketing of the company and its games, such as FarmVille and Words With Friends. His mission was to find new clients for the company, as well as increase their profits through ads.

Kim was also in charge of business development and partnerships. He oversaw the latest acquisitions of the company, including Gram Games, Peak, and Rollic. Kim was also present as Take-Two Interactive announced its intent to buy Zynga in January 2022.

Match Group, the new company of Bernard Kim, is a major player in the dating industry. It owns 45 global dating companies, including Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish. The United States is the company’s largest market, followed by Japan.

“I am excited to be the new CEO of Match Group,” Kim said. “I truly believe that love, connections, and relationships are the pillars to a happy and joyful life. I’m elated to work at THE organization that’s responsible for connecting millions of people around the world.”

Kim will take his position as the new CEO of Match Group on May 31. He will replace Shar Dubey, who stepped down from his position but remains on the company’s board and serve as an adviser.

