Amanda Waller Getting HBO Max Series

HBO Max in many ways is meant to be an “extension” of the DCEU much like Disney+ has become an ‘extension’ of the MCU. And so far, it’s done a good job of making people come to the platform to see their works. Not the least of which are Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well as Peacemaker. With others like Batgirl coming soon enough. But now, a new report has surfaced about a new project possibly coming to the service: Amanda Waller.

Amanda Waller is of course the head of the Suicide Squad, which has had two movies in the DCEU so far, as well as the spinoff Peacemaker (and possibly more on the way). So you’d think that this series would be about her role on the Squad, right? Well…

While the plot is being kept a mystery for now, it no doubt will take place after the events of Peacemaker Season 1. In that spinoff, Waller puts her own daughter on a team with Peacemaker and they defeat an extraterrestrial threat. But in doing so, her daughter turns on her, and exposes the previously government-kept secret of the Suicide Squad.

As such, Waller may be in serious danger and has to put her own cunning to the test to survive. Given that “The Wall” is a total boss in the comics, we expect her to keep using the Squad in this show, maybe even calling in favors from certain “shadow groups” in the DC Comics world to stay alive and take care of any threats that are coming for her.

Naturally, Viola Davis is expected to come back as Waller, as she was in both movies and was very much a great pick for the character.

No word on when it might start filming or who else will be in the show as of yet.

Source: Variety