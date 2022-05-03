Disgaea 6 Complete Trailer Shows Gameplay Basics

Back in February, Nippon Ichi Software announced that Disgaea 6 Complete would be making its way to PS4, PS5, and PC in June. The first in the series to get a PlayStation 5 launch, Disgaea 6 Complete is a new version of Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, originally launched in January 2021. This new version will contain all previously released content and DLC.

In an effort to get players ready for the game’s release next month, NIS has released a lengthy gameplay trailer highlighting the various mechanics and strategies found in the RPG. Newcomers should definitely give it a watch, and those who haven’t picked up the series in a while might appreciate the refresher.

Along with the game’s standard edition, a limited edition is also available for preorder. This will include an art book, a 2-disc soundtrack, a Steelbook, a decently-sized cloth poster, a set of four art cards, and a special collectors box.

NIS America has also provided a description of the game:

Zed is a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of different Netherworlds, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds! Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny unites a grim yet touching story with insane tactical combat, while introducing gameplay elements never before seen in previous installments. As a result, new and returning players alike can craft a truly memorable and unique journey through the Netherworlds. Bring the pain in battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of ally units. Customizable settings such as Auto, Retry, and Replay allow both hardcore and casual players to fight their own way. And should things take a terrible turn, use Super Reincarnation to rejoin the fight and keep trying until you succeed. This truly is a Netherworld fit for everyone!

Disgaea 6 Complete will be released in North America and Europe on June 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will release in Australia and New Zealand on July 2.

