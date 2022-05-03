Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Now Live

The long wait for Season 2 of Halo Infinite is finally over. Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is now live and ready for players to jump into. The new multiplayer adventure is free to play and can be enjoyed on Xbox Series S, Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10, and on PC via Steam.

We always have room for another wolf. Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves has officially arrived! Dive in with a brand-new Battle Pass, game modes, and maps! #HaloLoneWolves



🐺 https://t.co/9BNb0VlRYF pic.twitter.com/ubAVNeexUw — Halo (@Halo) May 3, 2022

In a post shared on Xbox Wire earlier today, it’s been revealed that Halo Infinite players can expect a range of new experiences as part of the Lone Wolves update. Season 2 will introduce a number of new maps, different game modes, some themed limited-time events and a brand new “premium” 100-tier Battle Pass that players can retain indefinitely.

The two new maps that will be introduced are detailed as an Arena Map named ‘Catalyst’ and a new Big Team Battle map named ‘Breaker’. These were previewed in a bit more detail over on Halo Waypoint last month and will see players doing battle in two very different environments in Season 2’s new multiplayer scenarios. They’ll play host to three brand new multiplayer modes.

Last Spartan Standing – a 12 player free for all where players must fight to be the last one standing to emerge victorious.

King of the Hill – where players must compete over a “hill zone” that brings the team actively controlling it closer to victory with each passing second.

Land Grab – an objective-based arena mode that comes as part of the new Fracture: Entrenched event where players must fight to gain control of three neutral zones.

Halo Infinite Season 2 also brings some new story content to the game, which is detailed a bit further in the update on Xbox Wire.

Cortana’s dominion has ended, and the Banished rushed to fill the void, decimating all who stand in their way. Spartan Commander Agryna is preparing a new generation of Spartans to face them — and perhaps even more dangerous foes. But a few scattered Spartans remain in the field. These Spartans are rugged and resourceful. Hunters in the dark. And they call themselves… Lone Wolves. Xbox Wire

It seems like now’s a good time to jump back into Halo Infinite if you’re one of the players who’ve been waiting for some new content. Lone Wolves is now live on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

