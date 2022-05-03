Warcraft Mobile Strategy Game ‘Arclight Rumble’ Revealed

Blizzard has finally revealed its long-awaited mobile game today. In a special live stream event, the game was announced as ‘Arclight Rumble‘, a fast-past, hero-collector strategy game featuring a huge roster of World of Warcraft’s most recognisable heroes and villains, albeit in a much cuter, miniature form.

The game looks set to put a heavy emphasis on ‘joyful chaos’ and will feature campaigns with over 60 beloved Warcraft figures doing battle as we’ve never seen them before. You can watch the full announcement cinematic right here.

Arclight Rumble will feature both PvE and PvP campaign modes, which players can complete either in single-player or co-op. Collecting the various Warcraft Minis (as the heroes are to be known) looks set to form a key part of players’ strategy as they aim to progress through the various colourful and cartoony maps that the game is set in.

The game will focus on tower defence and battlefield strategy to control each map. It will also feature special collectable Leader Minis from different Warcraft factions to help players formulate their armies to suit different maps, dungeons and raid encounters.

While this new mobile game is definitely a sidestep from the traditional WoW style of gaming, reactions on social media to the live stream and game reveal have been pretty varied. For many, the transition of Warcraft gameplay to the mobile game market was always going to be hit or miss, but one user has pointed out that broadening Warcraft’s horizons can only be a good thing.

Blizzard didn’t give much away in terms of an expected release date for Warcraft Arclight Rumble. However, the game’s new website went live as soon as the game reveal live stream finished, so we’ll be expecting to see further updates as to when the game is planned to release pretty soon.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble will launch on iOS and Android. Although it’s not yet available on either the App Store or Google Play Store, fans can pre-register now at the Warcraft Arclight Rumble website.

Source