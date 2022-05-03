Prince of Persia Remake Swaps Developers

Remakes are making the rounds over the past few years, giving gamers a chance to relive their childhood favorites in bigger and better ways. Upon release, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was one of the most applauded games of 2003, with many still calling the Ubisoft title one of the best video games of all time. The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is promising to recreate the title’s magic in high definition splendor–that is, if it ever actually comes out.

After the first trailer for the remake was released in 2020, fans were critical of the art style and dated-looking graphics. Ubisoft decided to delay the game for the foreseeable future, but it seems that a new studio has taken over work on the anticipated title.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was previously being developed by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, but the title has now been handed to Ubisoft Montreal. Many are seeing this as a promising sign, as the Montreal studio has led development on massive hits like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the original Prince of Persia trilogy.

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

The post to the official Prince of Persia Twitter page promises that the dev team will “take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver [players] the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.”

Currently, Ubisoft Montreal is also hard at work on another Assassin’s Creed title, as well as the free-to-play game Roller Champions. It’s unclear how much of the studio’s resources will be directed toward the Prince of Persia remake.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake currently has no set release date. Originally planned for release in January 2021, the game was most recently scheduled to release during the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. With this new announcement, it would be no surprise if that is no longer the case.

