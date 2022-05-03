Mario Golf: Super Rush Has New Ranked Match Rewards

With every new month, there is a surprise waiting for you on Mario Golf: Super Rush; an opportunity to gain some new ranked match rewards, and what is this new match reward that you can find yourself winning? Well, this is a Luigi exclusive reward and it allows players to complete his classic look by winning these overalls as you can see below.

For fans of the Super Mario franchise and all its gimmicky spin-offs, you will know how important a prize like this actually is. A trend that follows the same idea incorporated in previous months, players will need to reach the rank of A- or above in the online ranked match mode by obtaining as many points as possible. The aim of the game, if you are not aware, is to keep earning points by playing as many matches as you can, and defeating higher-ranked opponents – pretty self-explanatory, right?

The way to use Luigi’s fabulous overalls is by going over to the character select screen in Mario Golf: Super Rush, moving over to Luigi, and pressing the “L” button which enables you to swap outfits. The game has continued to release new content every month even though Nintendo has slowly been moving away from the game, which is kind of what Nintendo does so they can release their next quirky game.

These classic overalls will join all the other additions that the game has given to its characters like a visor for Boo, some new colors for Toad and for Koopa Trooper, the addition of Mario’s classic plumbing overalls, an NES Open Tournament Golf outfit for Mario and for Luigi too, some new colors for Shy Guy, and the most recent inclusion for April were some new colors for Yoshi – now, you don’t see PGA Tour 2K21 having all these funky rewards, do you.

