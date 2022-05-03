Overwatch 2 Just Making “Bad Things Worse”?

The history of Overwatch 2 is one that is almost a cautionary tale at this point. It was announced years ago, but wasn’t exactly clear on what it was supposed to be beyond “a sequel”. Then, as things went south with Activision-Blizzard, things for the game only got pushed by farther and farther, to the point that right now is FINALLY when the beta for the game has released. Just the beta, not the full game. A key distinction we’re sure you can agree.

And according to some who have played the beta, it’s not worth it:

” In its current state, Overwatch 2 does not feel like a sequel to Overwatch. So far, the player-versus-player beta feels like a very significant patch, filled with character reworks in line with the seasonal patches of dozens of other video games.”

That’s definitely not a ringing endorsement. And while many would say that, “it’s just a beta!” that doesn’t exactly work here. When it comes to betas, they’re meant to convey not just a sense of gameplay, but improvement over the previous title (if there was one). Overwatch had a solid gameplay loop based on YEARS of improvements, and yet, for this sequel, it appears the only real improvements are the cosmetics.

What’s worse, the gameplay changes they do make are apparently hurting the game’s overall flow:

” Overwatch 2’s 5v5 structure has led to massive tank queue times in the beta, as thousands of players attempt to fill half the available slots from the previous game.”

And the person we’re quoting here went MUCH deeper on this, even stating that they have no faith that Blizzard will be able to fix it, or even “be able to address the problem”, and that this game is a “whimper” above all else.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for what should’ve been a great sequel.

Source: Vice