Sam Raimi Talks Filming With Marvel and Sony

When you’re a director in Hollywood, chances are you’re going to be working for a large variety of studios depending on how good you are and what styles of movie you can do. And as a result of that, you get a glimpse into how different their styles of moviemaking can be. For Sam Raimi, he’s one of the few directors out there have made superhero movies for two different major studios. In this case, Sony and Marvel Studios.

He of course was the man behind the original Spider-Man Trilogy which kicked off a lot of things in the movie world, and now, he’s days away from releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, given that, the question becomes what was the difference between working with Sony and Marvel?

“Well, seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home was more like a full-circle moment, to see those characters come back. But this is a new adventure. It’s really exciting to work with this new team. And the head of the team is my old friend Kevin Feige, who really cares about the integrity of the characters, and therefore it’s a real pleasure to work for him. Because oftentimes, making movies before with the superheroes, you’d have to teach a studio who a hero was and argue with your marketing department. “No, it’s not funny. It’s supposed to be serious.” But Marvel owns these characters. They’re out there to protect the integrity and be true to the characters, and the marketing is really clear. And the message is clear.”

Very telling words, especially given what’s happened recently with Sony. As they’ve tried to make their own universe with the Spider-Man characters and have gone way off book at times and thus had mixed results. Venom was a hit, Morbius was a bomb.

We’ll have to see if Raimi does another superhero film after the Doctor Strange sequel releases.

Source: ScreenRant