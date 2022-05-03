Is X-Men ’97 Canon For The MCU?

X-Men ’97 was something that got a LOT of fans talked when it was announced. As it’s the sequel/continuation of the legendary X-Men animated series. But, even though it’ll be continuing that series, there are other questions that have popped up in the minds of fans.

Specifically, will it connect to the MCU in any way? In an interview, head writer Beau DeMayo had this to say on the matter:

“The one thing I can say towards that is, I know sometimes we say, No comment,’ and it’s like, ‘They’re just being obstinate,'” they sadi. “I’m gonna go with no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show.”

He added, “I can’t speak to marketing, but I think there is a degree of—you will be asking that question.”

And if you’re thinking, “why would that question happen with an animated series like X-Men ’97?”, you’d need to recall the words of Brad Winderbaum who serves as the head of Marvel Studios Animation, who teased a lot was coming from their animation side:

“I mean, you’re completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules,” he continued. “But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There’s an element of chaos in all things. There’s an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don’t go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it.”

So at this point? Anything is possible.

Source: The Direct